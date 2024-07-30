You are here: HomeNews2024 07 30Article 1964879

Those opposed to LGBTQI+ and sponsored anti-gay bill were paid to do so – Akpaloo

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana, has criticized the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, alleging that its sponsors are driven by personal interests and financial incentives rather than national concern.

He argues that the bill, which he deems unimportant, is largely a distraction from pressing issues like job creation.

Akpaloo claims that anti-LGBTQI+ activists are actually promoting the very issues they oppose for their own gain and that the controversy surrounding the bill is counterproductive.

He asserts that focusing on LGBTQI+ matters is a misuse of resources and attention.

