Those opposed to LGBTQI+ and sponsored anti-gay bill were paid to do so – Akpaloo

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana, has criticized the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, alleging that its sponsors are driven by personal interests and financial incentives rather than national concern.



He argues that the bill, which he deems unimportant, is largely a distraction from pressing issues like job creation.



Akpaloo claims that anti-LGBTQI+ activists are actually promoting the very issues they oppose for their own gain and that the controversy surrounding the bill is counterproductive.



He asserts that focusing on LGBTQI+ matters is a misuse of resources and attention.