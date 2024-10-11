You are here: HomeNews2024 10 11Article 1992428

Those protesting againt galamsey wants the NPP to be unpopular – Great Ampong argues

Great Ampong

Great Ampong, a gospel musician, has caused controversy by suggesting that the recent protests against illegal mining (galamsey) are deliberate efforts to undermine the current government before the December elections.

The protests were organized by the Coalition of Concerned Citizens against Galamsey to address concerns about illegal mining and to demand the release of 53 Democracy Hub protesters who were detained after a demonstration on September 22, 2024.

During an appearance on Gye Nyame FM, Great Ampong expressed his doubts about the timing of the protests.

