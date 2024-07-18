Those who incite violence will be dealt with — Interior Minister

General News of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Source: GNA

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has warned that anyone making threatening statements to incite violence before, during, and after the December 7 election will face legal consequences under the False Publications Act.



This follows recent social media threats to "butcher people" ahead of the polls.



Quartey emphasized the readiness of the Police Service and security agencies to maintain peace. Over the past seven years, the government has retooled the Police Service, enhancing operational efficiency.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia also commissioned a police shop for uniform and souvenir sales, further supporting police welfare and uniformity.