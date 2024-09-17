Thousands kick start demo in the Eastern Region against EC

General News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Thousands of supporters and executives from all 33 constituencies in the region are participating in a nationwide demonstration by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the Electoral Commission (EC), demanding an audit of the voter register.



Over 500 police officers have been deployed, particularly around the Regional EC office, where demonstrators plan to present a petition.



The protest, dubbed "Enough is Enough," is occurring simultaneously in all 16 regions.



The Ghana Police Service assured that adequate security measures are in place, with routes for the demonstration agreed upon with NDC leaders.