Three African revolutionary leaders honoured

General News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: GNA

Three African revolutionary leaders, Jerry John Rawlings of Ghana, Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso, and Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, were honored for their contributions to Africa's development.



The honor was given by the Youth for Peace and Security-Africa, the Citizens Network for Peace and Security in Africa, and an anonymous artist, who unveiled an artistic expression at a strategic center in Accra.



The three leaders were recognized for their heroic and revolutionary leadership, which not only liberated their respective nations but also inspired countless Africans across the continent.