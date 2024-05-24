Three Christian missionaries from Oklahoma-based group killed in Haiti

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Reuters

Three Christian missionaries from Missions in Haiti have been tragically killed in an ambush by a gang.



The missionaries, including a couple and a third individual, were attacked while taking shelter in a house.



The violence is a stark reminder of the ongoing instability and gang violence in Haiti, which has led to the country being on the brink of becoming a failed state.



The tragic incident has drawn condolences from the White House and has left the missionary organization and the families of the victims devastated.