You are here: HomeNews2024 05 24Article 1942190

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

    

Source: Reuters

Three Christian missionaries from Oklahoma-based group killed in Haiti

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The missionaries were attacked while taking shelter in a house The missionaries were attacked while taking shelter in a house

Three Christian missionaries from Missions in Haiti have been tragically killed in an ambush by a gang.

The missionaries, including a couple and a third individual, were attacked while taking shelter in a house.

The violence is a stark reminder of the ongoing instability and gang violence in Haiti, which has led to the country being on the brink of becoming a failed state.

The tragic incident has drawn condolences from the White House and has left the missionary organization and the families of the victims devastated.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment