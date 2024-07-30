Three alleged baby stealers granted bail, yet to meet conditions

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: GNA

Three women accused of stealing a baby in Kasoa have been granted GH¢100,000 bail each but remain in police custody pending sureties.



Magdalene Nana Adwoa Boafo befriended the victim, Abigail Addison, during her pregnancy, offering support and eventually taking the baby for supposed medical treatment.



The women falsely claimed the baby had died, leading Addison to alert the police.



They are set to reappear in court on August 7, 2024.



Defense counsel highlighted the accused's separation from their own children as a plea for bail.