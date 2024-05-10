Three new subjects introduced for BECE

General News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Final-year junior high school (JHS) students across the country are set to write three new subjects in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for School Candidates, Graphic Online reports.



According to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the newly introduced subjects include Career Technology, Creative Art and Design, and Arabic. While Career Technology and Creative Art and Design have been extracted from the previous Basic Design and Technology (BDT) curriculum and are compulsory for all candidates, Arabic will be optional for students in Islamic basic schools.



In light of the addition of these new subjects, the 2024 BECE will span six days instead of the usual five, commencing on Monday, July 8, 2024, and concluding on Monday, July 15, 2024.



John Kapi, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, explained that the introduction of new subjects was at the discretion of the government, as the BECE was uniquely Ghanaian. He assured that WAEC was fully prepared for the examination, having completed candidate registration and finalized logistical arrangements.



Notably, Arabic will make its debut as an examined subject in the BECE, providing candidates with an elective option. The official timetable released by WAEC outlines the schedule for each subject, with Arabic slated for Monday, July 15, 2024.



This year’s BECE candidates will be the first cohort to undergo the examination under the Common Core Curriculum, signaling a shift towards enhanced learning experiences and critical thinking skills acquisition.