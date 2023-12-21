Three suspected car snatchers arrested

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Police in Kwahu Praso, Kwahu South Municipality, Eastern Region, have detained three young men suspected of car snatching.



The three young males, both under 30, were apprehended in Akwahu Aweregya in the Kwahu West Municipality of the same region when a local discovered the hideaway of the stolen vehicle.



According to the resident, an ash-coloured Toyota automobile with registration number GS 541-22 was found packed in the bush with blood marks on the body of the car, they alerted the Assembly member of the area for further investigation and possible arrest.



Speaking to Rainbow News, Assembly member for the area, Hon. Sampson Tenkonang (Hon. TK), said two were initially detained at Aweregya-Nsuta after the whistleblower reported to him while they took on heels to alter the location of the vehicle to wash the car to clean the blood marks.



Eventually, the third suspect was captured while fleeing.



Meanwhile, other residents have pledged not to turn in the allegedly stolen Toyota automobile to the police since they may not see the conclusion of the case; the police may release the car without their knowledge, so the vehicle remains in town.



They asked the owner to present proof of ownership under paper documents for collection because some persons from afar will commit crimes and push them on the kids in the region.