Throwback: Old video of President Akufo-Addo insulting teachers on camera resurfaces

General News of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: ghlagatin.net

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised teachers that solely relying on their profession may not lead to financial prosperity.



He encouraged educators to explore other business ventures to achieve millionaire status.

Highlighting the importance of financial stability alongside their essential role in society, the President’s remarks were aimed at inspiring teachers to seek additional entrepreneurial opportunities to supplement their income and enhance their financial well-being.









