Tidal surge displaces hundreds in Keta; residents appeal for urgent intervention

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents residing in Abutiakope, Aborigines Beach, and nearby areas in Keta, Volta Region, have been forced to leave their homes as a result of a recent tidal surge, leading to substantial damage to structures and personal possessions, GNA reports.



According to Mr. Promise Kofi Baccah, who is the Assembly member of Abutiakope Electoral Area, the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, February 15.



He stated that several inhabitants have been displaced, and many of their belongings, such as electronics and household items, have been destroyed, resulting in financial losses amounting to thousands of Ghana cedis.



The tidal surge has also created chaos in the recreational areas along the shoreline, leading to the destruction of summer hats, coconut trees, and other infrastructure.



Mr. Baccah has emphasized the dire situation faced by the affected residents, many of whom have lost their homes and are seeking refuge with their relatives.



He has stressed the urgent need for the construction of a sea defense wall to protect the community from future tidal waves and prevent loss of life.



Furthermore, the surge has caused significant damage to livelihoods, such as farms, boats, canoes, and fishing nets, causing many inhabitants to be left without a means of livelihood.



In response to the crisis, Mr. Baccah has appealed to individuals, philanthropists, corporate entities, and the government to take immediate action and address the situation to prevent further difficulties and potential disasters.



According to a Ghana News Agency report, the affected victims have been seeking shelter with friends and relatives, while others are considering relocating to other areas.



As of now, authorities in the region have not provided any updates on the situation, leaving residents anxiously waiting for assistance and relief efforts.



