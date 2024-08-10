Timber operators, phone dealers, mechanics in Koforidua pledge support for Mahama amid struggles

Politics of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Business owners in New Juaben South are voicing strong dissatisfaction with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, citing issues such as permit denials, high taxes, and frequent harassment.



Timber operators complain about harassment and permit denials from the Forestry Commission, phone dealers are troubled by high import duties and police harassment, and mechanics are struggling with rising spare parts costs.



These groups have now pledged support for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.



The NDC promises to address these concerns by eliminating nuisance taxes, reducing import duties, and supporting local businesses through policies like the proposed “24-Hour Economy.”