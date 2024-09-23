You are here: HomeNews2024 09 23Article 1984781

Politics of Monday, 23 September 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Time has proven number one position hasn’t guaranteed victory – Kofi Adams

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kofi Adams Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams, former National Organizer of the NDC and current MP for Buem, downplayed the significance of ballot positions in Ghana's upcoming presidential elections during an appearance on Joy News.

He argued that a candidate's placement on the ballot has little impact on election outcomes, noting that voters prioritize party allegiance over position.

While acknowledging that some candidates who were first on the ballot won, he maintained that Ghanaians are increasingly politically aware and make informed choices.

Adams also dismissed concerns about alleged manipulation of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's ballot position, emphasizing the need for a transparent electoral process.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment