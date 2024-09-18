Time to formalise activities in forests …dialogue speakers urge govt

General News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

At a two-day National Policy Dialogue on the forestry sector's economic impact in Ghana, experts urged the government to formalize the sector.



They emphasized the need for registering all participants and collecting comprehensive data to accurately assess the sector's contribution to the economy.



Associate Professor Yanshu Li from the University of Georgia and FAO specialist Natalia Formenton Cardoso highlighted the sector's significance but noted that much of its activity is informal, complicating accurate economic measurement.



The dialogue aimed to address data gaps and enhance policy for sustainable forest-based industries.



Dr. Bernice Serwaa Ofosu-Baadu, who coordinated the event, stressed the importance of integrating forestry with agriculture for greater sector benefits.