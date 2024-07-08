You are here: HomeNews2024 07 08Article 1958126

Source: GNA

Timing, procedure for proposal to appoint new Supreme Court justices bad – Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu, a Private Legal Practitioner, has criticized the timing and process of appointing five new justices to Ghana's Supreme Court, as recommended by Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaba Torkonoo in a May 30, 2024 letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Kpebu argued that with elections approaching in five months, it was inappropriate for the President to make such appointments.

He stressed that while the nominees are competent, constitutional procedures were not followed, including the need for a recommendation from the Judicial Council.

Nelson Dafeamekpor, another legal practitioner and MP, questioned the need for more justices, suggesting instead the creation of specialized courts to reduce the Supreme Court's workload.

