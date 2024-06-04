To halt or not: Judge to rule on controversial ambulance case

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: Class FM Online

In the high-profile ambulance case involving Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa, the court will rule on Thursday, June 6, on motions to halt the prosecution.



Jakpa alleged that Attorney General Godfred Dame urged him to implicate Dr Ato Forson, leading to calls for a mistrial and dismissal of charges.



The NDC released an audio recording to support Jakpa's claims. Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe will address all pending applications, including objections to the Attorney General's affidavit, which Jakpa's counsel argues lacks firsthand case knowledge.



Attorney General Dame asserts the state attorney's familiarity with the case details through official duties.