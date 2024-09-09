You are here: HomeNews2024 09 09Article 1979021

General News of Monday, 9 September 2024

    

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Tobinco’s 2015 criminal docket sighted

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

..Counterfeit drugs, inferior condoms & forgery mentioned ..Counterfeit drugs, inferior condoms & forgery mentioned

The Herald's investigation into a GH¢93.9 million judgment debt awarded to Tobinco Pharmaceutical Limited has revealed serious allegations against the company.

A 2015 docket from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) detailed Tobinco’s counterfeiting of anti-malarial medicines, forgery of Health Ministry documents, and distribution of unregistered and substandard drugs.

Despite evidence, the Attorney-General's Department did not prosecute.

Tobinco also claimed unlawful destruction of drugs by the FDA and pursued legal action.

The case highlights major regulatory and legal controversies involving Tobinco and the FDA.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment