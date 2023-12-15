Today at the newsstands – December 15, 2023

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



District level elections: over 66,000 vie for assembly, unit committee slots



Production textbooks: Local publishers demand payment



EC to upload pink sheets on online portal



Election 2024: EC to display results on website



John Boadu takes over SIGA



Cannabis not wee - MPs divided over legislation



GHANAIAN TIMES



Inflation falls to 26.4% in November



$600m prestige project to enhance Kotoka Int Airport



Towards accident-free yuletide



THE CHRONICLE



Sheey Sheey departs planet earth morrow ...family, friends remember him



Work & Housing Ministry addressing floods, other challenges in Accra.