General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Today at the newsstands – December 19, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Don't get distracted from your mandate ...Akufo-Addo urges BOG

2023 WASSCE results best in four years - WAEC

66,000 contest local polls today

GHANAIAN TIMES

District-level elections: Go out, cast your vote!...EC entreats eligible voters

Aspiring assembly members end campaign for votes nationwide

Dr Bawumia's running mate: Consider Ga people for Veep ...G/A supporters appeal to NPP

DAILY GUIDE

Angry Bagbin slams Nana over 3 bills

Ghanaian Women Less Corrupt - AG

Interior Ministry hits road

THE CHRONICLE

MP Anyimadu is against LGBTQ+ bill ...Alan Cash is also 'fearoo' - says Foh-Amoaning

2023 Media capacity enhancement programme commences

Interior Ministry, Police to monitor private security coys, et all