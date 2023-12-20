Today at the newsstands – December 20, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines:



DAILY GRAPHIC



Low turnout marks district-level elections



WAEC punishes AI-assisted candidates



"The second coming of Nkrumah" thrills patrons at AICC



President urges citizens to adopt healthy lifestyles



DAILY GUIDE



Belgian New Force girl faces deportation



Ignore mischief of misguided elements - nana to BOG



Accra Mayor addresses world leaders



THE CHRONICLE



Akufo-Addo's fight against corruption continues unabated



SML denies receiving $100m annually from gov't



Nana Amoako Poku is Offinsohene elect



THE GHANAIN PUBLISHER



SML fights off $100m 'Ghost' contract



Akufo-Addo launches NACAP evaluation report



Asenso-Boakye consoles race course fire victims