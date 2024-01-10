Today at the newsstands – January 10, 2024

General News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024
DAILY GRAPHIC
The voice of the people unveiled
Adopt civil society approach to constitutional reforms - Prof. Ocquaye
Digital devices necessity for 4th industrial revolution - Dr Bawumia
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
TB Joshua's can of worms ...a cult of unimaginable horrors, abuse, rape, sexual harassment, staged miracle and blood sacrifices
Ahead of Primaries: Afigya Sekyere East NPP Youth Root for Barimah
Veteran broadcaster Kwame Adinkra applauds Dampare for 'exceptional' Christmas security
THE CHRONICLE
Our victory is guaranteed ...Akufo-Addo tells the clergy
New African Magazine eulogies Ghana's digitalization success
Afigya Sekyere youth root for Barimah Sarpong as Parliamentary candidate
THE INQUISITOR
NPP Running Mate: Amoako Baah blasts loutish Wontumi
Excessive noise at Labone: 355 Lounge, LaDMA sued
I didn't attack Judiciary - SP
