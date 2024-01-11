Today at the newsstands – January 11, 2024

General News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



Govt payroll, Ghana payroll card linked initiative to eradicate ghost names



Inflation ends 2023 downwards



No change in BECE subjects - Education Minister



DAILY GUIDE



Govt rolls out new payroll, No Ghana card, No pay



NDC fights EC over voter ink



Nana hopeful of economic rebound



THE CHRONICLE



FIDA Cajoles Bawumia, Mahama...to nominate women as running mate



Owners take over Free Zones lands at Ejisu



Bawumia chases 'ghosts' on gov't payroll



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Afari-Gyan talks down Council of State



Auditor General transfers additional GHC9.5m recovered