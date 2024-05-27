You are here: HomeNews2024 05 27Article 1942922

Togbe Afede XIV lifts suspension on Togbe Adu Bobi IV

The Asogli State Council has lifted the indefinite suspension of Togbe Adu Bobi IV, effective May 10, 2024.

Announced by Secretary Stephen Tetteh, Togbe Bobi can now participate in council activities and resume his role as Afetorfia of Ho Bankoe.

However, the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV, cautioned him against presenting himself as the Traditional Father of the Zongo, emphasizing the need to respect established authority and contribute to peace, unity, and progress within the Zongo communities and Asogli.

