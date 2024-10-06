Togbe Afede establishes African Traditional Leadership Institute

General News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: GNA

Togbe Afede XIV has launched the African Traditional Leadership Institute (ATLI) to strengthen traditional leadership across Africa.



Announced at a summit in Ho, the institute will focus on preserving culture, working with the African Union, and promoting local development.



With backing from Strategic African Securities and Togbe Afede himself, the institute is based in Accra.



It aims to bring traditional leaders together to support initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



The Asogli State also plans heritage projects, including a museum to celebrate Ewe culture in their ancestral town of Agbogbome.