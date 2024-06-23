Together we can achieve the vision of making Accra one of the cleanest cities in Africa – Titus-Glover

Politics of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Greater Accra Regional Minister has announced resources mobilized for the "Homowo Clean-Up Exercise and Asafoatse Sanitation Taskforce" initiative, including 30 compaction trucks, motorized cycles, cleaning equipment, and 1,500 security personnel.



The initiative aims to promote a cleaner environment ahead of the Homowo festival and encourage collective action and responsibility.



The King of Ga Traditional Council and the Mayor of Accra also emphasized the need for sustainable sanitation practices and adherence to sanitation bye-laws.



The initiative is scheduled to commence on July 2 and run until August 20, 2024.