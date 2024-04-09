Tolon MP honors 60 individuals for exemplary service to community

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

The Member of Parliament (MP) representing Tolon Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, has honored 60 individuals for their outstanding contributions to the Tolon District.



Alhaji Habib Iddrisu acknowledged the recipients' dedication and impact on the district's development during the inaugural Soyalana Excellent Service Awards ceremony.



Describing the awardees as individuals who have positively influenced lives and played significant roles in the district's progress, the MP emphasized the importance of recognizing their exemplary service.



In recognition of their efforts, the First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, known for his commitment to the constituency's advancement, presented the awardees with various items including tabletop fridges, laptops, television sets, motorbikes, and citations.



Alhaji Habib Iddrisu reiterated his commitment to prioritizing the area's development by focusing on enhancing infrastructure and human capital for the overall benefit of the community.



Encouraging unity and collective effort irrespective of political affiliations, the MP urged everyone to contribute towards the constituency's growth and prosperity.



Throughout his tenure, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has facilitated the electrification of several communities, supported women with startup capital, and provided scholarships to numerous students, demonstrating his dedication to improving the lives of constituents.