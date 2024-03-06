Tolon Traditional Area expresses gratitude to Akufo-Addo for renaming Tamale airport

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The people of Tolon Traditional Area in the Northern region have expressed their gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the honor bestowed upon them.



This follows the government's decision to rename the Tamale International Airport as Yakubu Tali International Airport, in honor of the late Tolon Naa, Yakubu Tali.



On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, during his State of the Nation address, the President also announced the Kumasi International Airport would be renamed after the late Otumfuo Sir Nana Agyemang Prempeh I.



The President credited both traditional rulers, who were not only illustrious but also contributed significantly to the country's development.



Major Sulemana Abubakar (Rtd), the incumbent Paramount chief (Tolon Naa), led a delegation of chiefs and people of Tolon to the Jubilee House to express their appreciation to the President for this thoughtful and kind gesture.



At the Jubilee House, Tolon Naa, Sulemana Abubakar thanked the President for the honor bestowed upon Yakubu Tali, describing him as a father, brother, and grandfather who devoted his life to the service of humanity and Ghana.



He also expressed gratitude to the President and his government for the kind gesture and emphasized that a nation that does not honor its citizens is not worth dying for.



The Tolon Naa's Spokesman, Tali Naa Alhaji Abdulai Tali, also thanked the President and his government on behalf of the family, royal, and friends of the late Tolon Naa, and expressed their sincere gratitude.



President Akufo-Addo, in response, stated that he was privileged to have named the airport after Alhaji Yakubu Tali, and he believed that the late Tolon Naa deserved the honor for his years of sacrifice for his people and the nation.



The President also described Yakubu Tali as an excellent example that we should all endeavor to emulate.