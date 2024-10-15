Tomas Bata University delegation visits UPSA to explore academic partnership

General News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: UPSA





A team from Tomas Bata University (TBU) in Zlín, Czech Republic, recently paid a visit to the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to explore opportunities for academic cooperation.



The delegation, led by Dr. Prěmek Pálka, TBU's Vice Dean for International Relations, engaged in discussions with UPSA's leadership regarding potential partnerships, with a focus on exchange programs for students, faculty, and staff, along with collaborative research endeavors.



Dr. Pálka expressed strong interest in nurturing academic connections, emphasizing, "We hope to see more Ghanaian students making use of this opportunity."



Prof. Abednego Okoe Amartey, the Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, warmly received the delegation and expressed appreciation for their interest in partnering with UPSA.



At the meeting on Monday, October 7, 2024, Prof. Amartey mentioned that the visit from the TBU delegation signals the start of a promising partnership with the potential for significant academic development and exchange between UPSA and TBU.