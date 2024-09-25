You are here: HomeNews2024 09 25Article 1985807

Top NPP politician rubbishes court order

Lord Oblitey Commey, the Director of Operations at the presidency, is involved in a land dispute over a 3.35-acre site in Tse-Addo, Accra.

Despite facing contempt charges, he allegedly directed his associates to start development on the land.

A court had previously issued a restraining order against Intertec Iconic Enterprise Limited, preventing interference.

In April, individuals linked to Commey forcibly evicted construction workers and destroyed structures on the site.

The company has petitioned police, asserting that the intruders lack legitimate ownership proof and have taken legal action in the Accra Land High Court.

