Top police capo at Office of The President cited in $24,000 car fraud

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: ghananewsonline.com

Incontrovertible evidence has revealed fraudulent activities by Police Officer Daniel Agyei Asare, stationed at the Office of the President, involving the misrepresentation of the Jubilee House.



A current case involves an alleged auction car fraud with two Honda CRV cars.





The victim transferred $24,000.00 to Officer Agyei's Ecobank Ghana account based on promises to secure the vehicles, but he failed to deliver within the agreed timeframe.



Despite efforts to retrieve the money, Officer Agyei has refused to cooperate.



The victim has contracted a private investigation firm and is fully cooperating with the Ghana Police Service to address the fraud.