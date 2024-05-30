Torgbui Sri III accused of provoking some chiefs

Regional News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: newsghana.com

The Some Traditional Council (STC) in Ketu South has condemned the Awoamefia of Anlo, Torgbui Sri III, for attempting to create confusion and conflict between the Anlo and Some communities.



During a press conference, Paramount Chief Torgbui Adamah III asserted that Some would resist any attempts by Anlo to claim hegemony over them.



The conflict arose from a letter by Torgbui Sri III proposing the elevation of certain Some towns to paramount status, which the STC viewed as an overreach.



The STC emphasized that Some is independent and not part of Anlo, vowing to resist any such attempts.