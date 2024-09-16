Total ban on small-scale mining amounts to punishing law-abiding miners – Dr Steve Manteaw

General News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Steve Manteaw, co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), opposes calls for a temporary ban on small-scale mining to combat illegal mining (galamsey).



He argues that such a ban would unfairly punish legal miners and did not work in the past.



Instead, he advocates for covert operations by national security to expose and punish powerful figures involved in galamsey.



Manteaw believes addressing the issue requires strong action from the highest office in Ghana and that a ban would only protect politically connected illegal miners.