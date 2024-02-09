Trader remanded for alleged fraudulent sale of land in Kwabenya

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A trader, Mohammed Awal Munkaila, has been remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court over accusations of selling a two-and-a-half plot of land without a title in Kwabenya, Accra, to a farmer for GHC270,000.



Munkaila, charged with fraudulent land transaction, did not enter a plea, and the court scheduled his next appearance for February 21, 2024.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Benson Benneh, outlined that the complainant, Fuseini Zakaria, a farmer from Nima, Accra, encountered Munkaila in May 2023.



Munkaila offered to sell his friend's land in Kwabenya to Zakaria, leading to an inspection and subsequent negotiation. The complainant paid GHC270,000 for the land, and Munkaila handed over GHC205,000 on the same day.



However, when the complainant later discovered a single room being constructed on the land and contacted Munkaila, he failed to fulfill promises to rectify the situation.



The complainant reported the incident to the police on August 28, 2023, leading to Munkaila's arrest.



During interrogation, Munkaila admitted to the fraudulent transaction and implicated Haruna Muntari as an accomplice, although he couldn't assist in Muntari's arrest.