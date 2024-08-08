You are here: HomeNews2024 08 08Article 1968215

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 8 August 2024

    

Source: GNA

Trader sentenced to 6 months for stealing mobile phone

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Despite Ekudi's not guilty plea, the court convicted her after a full trial Despite Ekudi's not guilty plea, the court convicted her after a full trial

Anastasia Ekudi, a 40-year-old trader, was sentenced to six months in prison by the Hohoe Circuit Court for stealing an Infinix Smart 6 Plus mobile phone valued at GH₵1,200.

The theft occurred on December 14, 2023, when Ekudi visited the complainant's shop to buy soap and, after payment, stole the phone left on a table.

The complainant, suspecting Ekudi, tried calling the phone, which was answered by a mobile money merchant.

The merchant identified Ekudi as having tried to remove the SIM card from the stolen phone.

Despite Ekudi's not guilty plea, the court convicted her after a full trial.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment