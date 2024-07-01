Trader stabs drug peddler dead

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: Daily Guide

A petty trader, George Mensah, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing drug peddler Kofi Owusu during a fight in Krofrom, Kumasi.



The altercation on June 28, 2024, began when Mensah drove away Owusu's boys who were selling illegal drugs near his trading spot.



In retaliation, Owusu damaged Mensah's trading structure, leading to a brawl.



During the fight, Mensah reportedly stabbed Owusu multiple times, resulting in his death. Owusu was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.



Mensah is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.