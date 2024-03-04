Traders rally behind Alan Kyerematen's plans to revitalize Central Region's economy

Politics of Monday, 4 March 2024

Alan Kyerematen, Founder of the Movement for Change, has made bold promises to uplift the Central Region, declaring intentions to establish it as West Africa's financial services hub if elected president.



Expressing dissatisfaction with the current political landscape dominated by the NPP and NDC, Kyerematen pledged to leverage the historical significance of the Central Region to boost its fortunes.



Highlighting the region's untapped potential, Kyerematen committed to developing the largest financial services center in West Africa within two years of assuming office. He emphasized the need to attract investors and stimulate trade activities to enhance the local economy.



In addition to promoting tourism by capitalizing on the region's UNESCO World Heritage sites, Kyerematen aims to address market infrastructure deficiencies and empower market women through a dedicated traders' bank offering soft loans.



His proposals have garnered support from traders across various markets in the region, who see Kyerematen as a beacon of hope for economic revitalization and a departure from the status quo dominated by traditional political parties.