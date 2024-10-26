Traditional Medicine Practice Council launches digital platform to streamline services

Health News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) has launched a Digital Infrastructure App to streamline payment, registration, and renewal processes for members, reducing the need for in-person visits.



Deputy Health Minister Hon. Adelaide Ntim praised the initiative, highlighting how digital tools enhance efficiency and reduce bureaucratic delays.



Numo Blafo Akotia Omaetu III, Head of TMPC’s Public Affairs, noted that the app aims to eliminate mismanagement issues, ensuring transparent, secure transactions.



He credited the new Registrar for advancing digitalization efforts, which are expected to improve staff welfare by securing revenue flows directly to the council.