Traditional medicine continues to hold prominence- Dr Amen Bonsu

Health News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Sheikh Amen Bonsu, CEO of Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Hospital, has emphasized the enduring significance of traditional medicine, noting its historic contributions to conventional medicine.



In an interview, he highlighted that traditional practices like acupuncture, herbal medicines, and naturopathy have been vital globally, supported by the WHO's 2019 report.



Dr. Bonsu pointed out that many modern pharmaceuticals, such as aspirin and cancer treatments, have origins in traditional knowledge.



He advocated for the integration of traditional medicine into healthcare, urging Ghanaians to appreciate its value and urging scientific validation of its safety and efficacy.