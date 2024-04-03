Traditionalists advocate for national holiday to honor traditional religion

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Traditionalists and worshippers across the nation have joined forces in a fervent appeal for the official recognition and preservation of traditional religion, advocating for a national holiday to commemorate their faith, MyJoyOnline reports.



At the annual Afetorku Gbodzi festival in Dagbamate, Volta Region, leaders Ngorgbea Kofi Davor and Samuel Davor passionately championed this cause, urging the government to grant traditional religions equal acknowledgment alongside Christianity and Islam.



Ngorgbea Kofi Davor, a prominent figure in the traditionalist community, emphasized the need for religious equity, stating that traditional worshipers have long been marginalized and deserve the same respect and celebration accorded to other faiths.



Echoing this sentiment, Samuel Davor, secretary to the shrine, underscored the cultural significance of traditional religions, advocating for a national holiday to honor ancestral beliefs and educate future generations.



Last year, Dufia of Dagbamate, Torgbui Klu Agudzeamegah, emphasized the importance of recognizing diverse faiths as a means to promote unity and understanding among all citizens, calling for government action.



The campaign for a national holiday for traditional religion aligns with broader efforts to preserve cultural heritage and religious diversity, with supporters arguing that such recognition would foster inclusivity and appreciation for the country's rich traditions.



As discussions gain momentum, traditionalists and allies remain hopeful that the government will heed their plea, viewing it as a testament to the nation's commitment to religious freedom and the celebration of its diverse cultural tapestry.