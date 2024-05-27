Traditionalists call on government to institute a national holiday in their favour

Regional News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: Herald Ghana

Hunor Amidu Agide, head of the Agide Shrine in the Keta Municipality, has renewed his call for a national public holiday for traditionalists in Ghana.



Speaking at the Freemani Korku Idol festival, he emphasized the importance of recognizing traditional religion alongside Christian and Muslim holidays.



The festival gathered traditional worshippers from various communities, including notable guests like Torgbui Akpalu Agbali II.



Hunor Agide also urged peaceful conduct in the upcoming 2024 elections and addressed concerns about youth behavior, emphasizing that the Freemani Korku Idol promotes longevity and spiritual well-being, not violence.