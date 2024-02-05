Tragedy unfolds in Kwahu South Municipality as police confrontation turns deadly

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Two lives were tragically lost in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region following a confrontation between police forces and an agitated crowd.



The incident, which occurred at the chief's palace, was sparked by the arrest of a suspect accused of a heinous crime in the community.



The turmoil originated in Adwumasu, a farming community within the Kwahu South Municipality, where the suspect, 23-year-old Kwasi Tenkorang, was accused of the rape and murder of 45-year-old Akua Kyerewaa. Tenkorang, reportedly an ex-convict, had been on the run since the alleged incident.



Tensions escalated swiftly as community members learned of Tenkorang's arrest and rallied at the chief's palace, demanding his immediate release for what they deemed as "instant justice." The situation grew increasingly volatile as the police, attempting to maintain order, intervened to prevent Tenkorang's release.



As frustrations mounted, the crowd resorted to pelting stones at the police, resulting in the destruction of a service vehicle and four police motorbikes. In response, the police fired warning shots in an attempt to disperse the agitated crowd. Tragically, these shots inadvertently struck five individuals, leading to the loss of two lives.



Among the victims was a 65-year-old brother of the slain Akua Kyerewaa, Kwasi Antwi, who attempted to intervene during the chaos and was fatally struck on the head with a metal bar.



The injured individuals, numbering three, are currently receiving medical treatment at the Kwahu Government Hospital in Atibie, while the community grapples with the aftermath of the tragic events.