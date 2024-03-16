Tragic accident claims 21 lives on Kumasi-Accra highway

General News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a devastating head-on collision on the Kumasi-Accra highway, 21 individuals have tragically lost their lives. The collision involved two vehicles and resulted in numerous injuries among other passengers.



According to MyJoyOnline, the harrowing incident took place during the night of Friday, March 15, at the Breku stretch of the road in the Ashanti Region. Eyewitnesses recounted that the collision occurred due to one of the drivers speeding and making a reckless overtaking maneuver.



Of the 21 fatalities, 14 individuals lost their lives instantly, including the drivers of both vehicles. Seven others succumbed to their injuries later at the Juaso and Konongo Government Hospitals.



Rescuers faced further tragedy as they attempted to retrieve the deceased, with another oncoming vehicle colliding with the mangled wreckage, resulting in an additional fatality. Moreover, one vehicle ahead of the crash veered off into a ditch, injuring its driver.



The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Yawkwei Steward Mortuary and Konongo Government Hospital, while survivors of the accident are undergoing treatment for their injuries.