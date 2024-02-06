Tragic accident claims 7 lives on Amasaman-Nsawam road

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A fatal road accident on the Amasaman-Nsawam road in the Greater Accra Region has reportedly resulted in the death of seven individuals.



The incident occurred on Monday, February 5, 2024, when a tanker collided with a trotro vehicle, claiming the lives of seven out of the ten passengers onboard.



Eyewitness Alex Ahenkorah recounted the tragedy, explaining that the tanker driver failed to brake, leading to a collision with the commercial vehicle.



“The commercial driver slowed down upon getting to a section of the road which is under construction due to a hole there. Unfortunately, the tanker driver which was behind crashed into it and destroyed it totally,” Ahenkorah told Adomonline.com



Ahenkorah further revealed that bystanders rushed to the scene and managed to extract the victims from the mangled vehicle, but unfortunately, most of them were unresponsive.