Tragic accident claims eight lives on Nkenkensu to Akomadan road

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A tragic accident on the Nkenkensu to Akomadan road in the Ashanti Region has resulted in the loss of eight lives.



The incident occurred at around 4 am when a fully loaded Kia vehicle, carrying chicken, veered from its lane and collided head-on with an oncoming Yutong bus.



According to the Daily Guide, the collision led to the deaths of three females and five males, with their identities yet to be confirmed.



The bodies have been taken to the mortuary, while other passengers who suffered severe injuries were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.



Eyewitnesses reported that the crash attracted onlookers who assisted in rescuing the injured individuals. The scene was described as chaotic, with blood stains on the road and injured passengers crying for help.



Alhassan Mamoud, an eyewitness, recounted that the Kia vehicle was overtaking another car when it collided with the bus, which was also reportedly speeding. He highlighted the poor road conditions, including potholes and curves, as potential contributing factors to the accident.



The Nkenkensu to Akomadan road has gained a reputation for being dangerous, with several fatal accidents occurring in recent times.