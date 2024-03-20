Tragic accident claims life of policeman on Mallam-Kasoa highway

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Detective Chief Inspector Musah Persus Huhu, stationed at Sowutuom Police Station, lost his life in a tragic car accident on March 16, 2024, at Ayigbe Town along the Mallam-Kasoa Highway.



The accident occurred when his Toyota Tundra Pick-Up, registered as GE-2561-13, skidded off the highway, landing in a gutter in front of the Edumfa Church.



Upon receiving news of the accident, officers from the Weija Divisional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) rushed to the scene. Despite efforts to rescue him, Huhu was pronounced dead upon arrival at Finney Hospital.



His body has been transported to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.