Tragic accident claims one life, injures three at CMB Market

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A KIA truck plowed into some hawkers and Christmas shoppers at the Cocoa Marketing Board (CMB) market near the Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), resulting in one fatality and three injuries.



The deceased, identified as one of the hawkers, suffered a fatal head injury as a result of the collision, graphic.com.gh has reported.



The three injured individuals were quickly rushed to the hospital, with one of them experiencing severe injuries, including intestinal exposure.



The truck, with registration GC 334-09 and loaded with bags of sugar destined for the market, reportedly experienced brake failure, leading to the tragic accident in the bustling CMB market.



The incident, which was occurred around 1:30 pm caused vehicular traffic situation on Graphic Road, and also disruptions in front of the Graphic Press House and the Accra Brewery Limited.



Eyewitness, Akua Serwaa shared that traffic congestion was present at the junction in front of the Accra Brewery entrance into the market when the brake failure occurred.



Police personnel were quick to get to the scene and began gathering preliminary information to ascertain the circumstances of the accident.



Some hawkers and sellers around, who were familiar with the dead person were seen wailing at the tragic loss of their colleague as a crowd surrounded around the time, making it difficult for the police to carry out their duties with ease.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



NW/MA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



