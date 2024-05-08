Tragic accident on Twifu Praso to Cape Coast highway claims two lives, injures several

General News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

A speeding vehicle on the Twifu Praso to Cape Coast Highway tragically claimed the lives of a man and his two-year-old son, as they were riding a motorbike near Jukwa.



Eyewitnesses recounted that the minibus driver, attempting to overtake another vehicle, lost control, colliding with the motorbike before careening off the road into a nearby bush.



While the father and son succumbed to their injuries at the scene, fourteen passengers aboard the minibus sustained varying degrees of injury and were promptly rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) for treatment.



Authorities have initiated investigations into the incident, with the bodies of the deceased preserved at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.