Tragic death of Ghanaian woman in the US sparks investigation into alleged homicide

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The reported untimely death of 29-year-old Ghanaian woma, Brittany Boateng, in the United States has emerged on social media.



According to reports from EDHUB via X, Brittany tragically lost her life after an altercation with her boyfriend Quincy allegedly resulted in her being pushed into oncoming traffic on a Chicago highway.



The incident, which took place on February 23, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois, has prompted an investigation by the Chicago Police Department following Quincy's arrest. Brittany's obituary, shared in the report, confirms the details of her passing and announces funeral arrangements scheduled for Sunday, March 24, 2024.



This heartbreaking event adds to a string of tragedies involving Ghanaians living abroad, including the recent case of Adu Boakye, a 39-year-old father who was fatally shot in Canada, leaving behind four children.



As investigations continue into Brittany Boateng's death, condolences and prayers pour in for her family and loved ones, highlighting the need for justice and support for those affected by such senseless acts of violence.



