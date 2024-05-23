Trainee nurses praise Bawumia for timely allowance payment

General News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Trainee nurses across Ghana are celebrating the timely payment of their allowances, attributing the fulfillment to Vice President Dr. Bawumia.



The Ghana National Association of Concerned Nursing Trainees (GNACNT) praised Dr. Bawumia for his dedication to ensuring the disbursement, which alleviated financial constraints hindering their studies.



In a letter dated May 23, 2024, the GNACNT expressed gratitude for Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to their welfare.



This follows his recent pledge to release GH¢177 million to clear arrears by May 16, 2024, which has now been fulfilled, reinforcing trust in his leadership.