Transparency key in fighting corruption - Godfred Dame

The Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has emphasized the importance of addressing corruption allegations involving public officeholders with objectivity and transparency.



His remarks come amid public scrutiny over the Attorney General’s Office advising the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to halt money laundering investigations into the former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.



Addressing the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa on behalf of the President, Mr. Dame underscored the need for honesty and integrity in disclosing investigation results to combat corruption effectively.



He urged investigative bodies, civil society, and the public to avoid sensationalism and ensure that the outcomes of corruption allegations against public officers are transparently communicated, especially when accusations are refuted and unsubstantiated.



Mr. Dame emphasized the importance of restoring public confidence in the government by openly sharing investigation findings, particularly in cases where corruption allegations against government officials are proven untrue.



Furthermore, he called for a departure from the notion that every public officeholder is corrupt, urging investigative authorities to discard unfounded allegations and baseless suspicions propagated by certain quarters.